Less than 3% of employed Greeks aged between 15-64 years needed to travel to a different region for work according to the latest report from Eurostat. According to the report, the highest rate of regional commuting in 2020 was recorded in Belgium, where 21% of the employed crossed a regional boundary to go to work. Commuting was also relatively common in the Netherlands (13%), as well as in Lithuania, Germany, Austria (11%) and Denmark (10%).