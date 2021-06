Brigham Young University Academic Vice President C. Shane Reese announced the appointment of Scott Esplin as the next dean of Religious Education, effective July 1. “Scott Esplin will be a tremendous asset as dean of Religious Education," Reese said. "He is a devoted teacher of the restored gospel and a strong scholar who will lead by example. His experience as a faculty member and leadership in the Religious Studies Center will be a strength to colleagues in Religious Education and the entire university community.”