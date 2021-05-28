Kasabian announce first tour since Tom Meighan’s firing

The long wait is finally over. Moovin Festival will be back from August 27th – 29th 2021 at the idyllic Whitebottom Farm in Etherow Country Park just south of Manchester. The first wave of names is a typically eclectic mix spanning every sound and scene, from newcomers to legends and everything in between. Headlining proceedings are hip hop heavyweights Naughty By Nature who make a rare UK appearance & dance titans Basement Jaxx who will be mixing it up with the likes of Reggae / Dub legend Eek A Mouse, the unique sounds of Asian Dub Foundation ,deep digging music aficionados including Todd Terje,Mr Scruff, Krafty Kuts, Graeme Park, alongside some of the freshest live acts and DJs spanning many genres from Afrobeat collectives, beatboxing violinists, world music innovators, to the Elvis fronted Nirvana tribute band “Elvana”and so much more! Moovin Festival always brings up some of the most interesting and quirky line ups around. Demand is set to be huge for this much loved festival with most tickets sold prior to the line up being announced.