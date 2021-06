The Duchess of Sussex can’t accept that Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in the spotlight. Prince Harry is preparing for another return to London, but this time not for such a tragic occasion. In April, the Duke of Sussex returned home for the funeral of Prince Philip, and in early July, he is waiting for the grand opening of the monument to Princess Diana. Harry’s visit has not yet been confirmed, but insiders close to the royal family say he will not want to miss the event.