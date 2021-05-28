Testing at the World’s Largest Indoor Ice Tank Shows Warm Ice May Fracture Differently Than Cold Ice
New study suggests old rules on how ice breaks may not always hold up. Researchers at Aalto University have found strong evidence that warm ice – that is, ice very close in temperature to zero degrees Celsius – may fracture differently than the kinds of ice typically studied in laboratories or nature. A new study published in The Cryosphere takes a closer look at the phenomenon, studied at the world’s largest indoor ice tank on Aalto’s campus.scitechdaily.com