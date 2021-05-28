Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Testing at the World’s Largest Indoor Ice Tank Shows Warm Ice May Fracture Differently Than Cold Ice

By Aalto University
scitechdaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew study suggests old rules on how ice breaks may not always hold up. Researchers at Aalto University have found strong evidence that warm ice – that is, ice very close in temperature to zero degrees Celsius – may fracture differently than the kinds of ice typically studied in laboratories or nature. A new study published in The Cryosphere takes a closer look at the phenomenon, studied at the world’s largest indoor ice tank on Aalto’s campus.

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#Weather#Temperature#Aalto University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Earth ScienceScience Daily

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected

Sea ice in the coastal regions of the Arctic may be thinning up to twice as fast as previously thought, according to a new modelling study led by UCL researchers. Sea ice thickness is inferred by measuring the height of the ice above the water, and this measurement is distorted by snow weighing the ice floe down. Scientists adjust for this using a map of snow depth in the Arctic that is decades out of date and does not account for climate change.
ScienceSmithonian

Sea Ice on Arctic Coasts Is Thinner Than Previously Thought

The area covered by sea ice in the Arctic is relatively easy to measure with satellite imagery. NASA reports sea ice is decreasing about 13 percent per decade. But the thickness of that ice—which affects wildlife, hunting, fishing and shipping—is more difficult to estimate because the ice is partially submerged and weighed down by snow.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Un-Earthly Cold: Scientists Create Exotic “Outer Space” Ice

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory successfully created amorphous ice, similar to ice in interstellar space and on icy worlds in our solar system. They documented that its disordered atomic behavior is unlike any ice on Earth. The findings could help interpret data from future...
Environmentmaritime-executive.com

Study: As the Oceans Warm, Wave Intensity May Increase

Sea level rise isn’t the only way climate change will devastate the coast. Our research, published June 8, found it is also making waves more powerful, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere. We plotted the trajectory of these stronger waves and found the coasts of South Australia and Western Australia, Pacific...
Earth Sciencestateofpress.com

Giant Ice Shelf Crumbling Faster than Expected

Antarctica’s monster Pine Island Glacier—one of the fastest melting glaciers on the continent—is giving climate scientists new reasons to worry. The trouble has to do with its ice shelf, a frozen ledge at the edge of the Pine Island Glacier. The ice shelf helps stabilize and contain the vast flow of ice behind it.
EnvironmentJamestown Sun

WeatherTalk: The atmosphere's hottest layer is examined

The thermosphere is a layer high in the atmosphere known for extremely high temperatures and extremely low density. From about 50 miles above the surface of Earth upwards to 300-600 miles, what few air molecules exist are bombarded by high-energy solar radiation that keeps these molecules highly agitated and so, by definition, hot. Temperatures range between 1000 and 4500 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on solar activity. However, this air would not feel warm to us because it is so thin as to be almost a vacuum.
Earth ScienceEurekAlert

Heat from below: How the ocean is wearing down the Arctic sea ice

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. The influx of warmer water masses from the North Atlantic into the European marginal seas plays a significant role in the marked decrease in sea-ice growth, especially in winter. Sea-ice physicists from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) together with researchers from the US and Russia, now present evidence for this in two new studies, which show that heat from the Atlantic has hindered ice growth in the Barents and Kara Seas for years. Furthermore, they demonstrate that the invasion of warm Atlantic water masses further east, at the northern edge of the Laptev Sea, can have such a long-term impact on the increase in ice thickness that the effects are evident a year later, when the ice has drifted towards Greenland via the North Pole and leaves the Arctic through Fram Strait. This study also includes data from the MOSAiC expedition.
Sciencesciencealert.com

Leading Scientist Warns an Irreversible Arctic Tipping Point May Already Be Triggered

The tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered, the scientist who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic warned on Tuesday. "The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far," said Markus Rex.
Scienceretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Technical Sciences – Arctic sea ice has not retreated so quickly

Since the beginning of records, Arctic sea ice has never receded as quickly as it did during the one-year expedition of the German research vessel Polarstern called the Mosaic. Markus Rex, the expedition leader at the Alfred Wegener Institute, said Tuesday at a press conference that the expedition, which ended...
WildlifePhys.org

Baltic herring larvae show effects of climate change

Data collected for over two decades shows that rising Baltic Sea water temperature is one of the main factors in the increasingly earlier appearance and faster growth of Baltic herring larvae. Baltic herring (Clupea harengus membras) is the most important comercial fish species in Finland, and an important part of...
Boats & Watercraftstridentnewspaper.com

HMCS Harry DeWolf trades ice-breaking for warm weather trials

HMCS Harry DeWolf trades ice-breaking for warm weather trials. The temperature was a little different this time around. After a month of conducting cold weather and ice trials off the coasts of Northern Labrador and Nunavut earlier this year, Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf found itself in warm waters near Puerto Rico in late April.
Earth Sciencelabroots.com

How cold was the last ice age?

Two new studies suggest that Earth’s most recent ice age, which occurred approximately 20,000 years ago, was not quite as bone-chillingly freezing as we have always thought. According to the studies published in Science and Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, which analyzed Antarctica ice cores, the eastern region of the continent experienced warmer (but by no means warm) temperatures during our planet’s most recent glacial era.
Earth Sciencethewestonforum.com

The science – Arctic ice is melting faster and faster – Wikipedia

BERLIN (dpa) – During the “mosaic” one-year voyage of the research vessel Polarshtern in the central Arctic, the ice has retreated faster than at any time since records began. Then-chief scientist Markus Rex of the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) said Tuesday in Berlin that the ice expansion in the summer...
SciencePhys.org

The long view: Studying kelp forests and coral reefs to understand and predict the effects of climate change

What will the Earth be like for our children and grandchildren, as temperatures continue to rise? We can be fairly certain of some things: Some regions will become inhospitable, as heat drives their inhabitants away or causes massive declines and changes in their ecosystems. Many other physical, chemical and biological processes will also be affected by rising temperatures that threaten critical ecosystem services such as food production, biodiversity and energy security.