Virginia State

Virginia is rethinking its road and rail networks in planning for the long term

By Ian Duncan
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sliver of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit found Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine feeling optimistic about the future. The General Assembly passed legislation backed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to restructure the state's transportation funding and opened new options for promoting rail and transit. Then the virus threatened...

