Senior Chase Boyle lined up for the opening draw, knowing exactly what was at stake on Tuesday. To some, this was just the first game of the Tournament of Champions. For Rumson-Fair Haven, this was a chance to make history, and that opportunity came on the home field of a team that snapped a 127-game conference winning streak that lasted for a decade. A month ago, Trinity Hall upset Rumson-Fair Haven, wining on a last-minute goal in the regular season. It was a shocking result.