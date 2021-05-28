Cancel
Internet

Twitter offers new subscription service, details not revealed

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
Twitter rolled out Twitter Blue in app stores Friday.  Photo by PiXXart/Shutterstock.

May 28 (UPI) -- Twitter, which has long rumored to be working on a paid platform, listed a new subscription service in app stores Friday, but its features have yet to become available.

"Twitter Blue" appeared in Apple and Android's app stores. It was marked for purchase at $2.99 on Apple's platform, but no price appeared on Android.

The Guardian reported that rumored features are expected to include an "undo" button to allow users to recall tweets seconds after sending them, a feature allowing users to make separate lists of tweets and a way to make long threads easier to read.

"Twitter confirms 'Twitter Blue,' which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App," independent tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong said on Twitter Thursday. "Purchased on the App Store for testing. I've become the first paying Twitter Blue customer. Twitter Blue comes with color themes as well as custom app icon. Reader Mode coming soon."

Twitter has not commented so far on the listing. Twitter had talked before about rolling out new features for paid subscribers but has never discussed in detail what those services would be, according to Engadget.com.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

 https://www.upi.com
