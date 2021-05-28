Softball: North, Non-Public state tournament previews, 2021

What's next: The winner plays the winner of a state semifinal between Hebron Lakewood and Wooster Triway June 6 at 7 p.m. in the state final. For the record: The top two teams in the final Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll will duke it out in a state semifinal that promises to be a thriller. Keystone, the No. 1 team in Division II, enters on a roll. The Wildcats have won all of their playoff games so far by 10 runs or more thanks to their dynamite lineup. The combination of power and speed possessed by head coach Jim Piazza's group is unmatched with hitters that can do damage up and down the lineup. Combine that with a lights-out pitcher in the circle in Lily Cassell, and it's clear why the coaches in Division II thought Keystone were the the top dawgs this year. ... John Glenn hasn't dropped a game all season and finished just two first-place points behind Keystone in the final state poll, so it's safe to say the Little Muskies will be the toughest test Keystone has faced all year. Of John Glenn's 32 wins this season, 11 have come via shutout and their average margin of victory is well over 10 runs. Their offense is anchored by four hitters with averages better than .500 and the Little Muskies also boast a pair of players with 16 home runs apiece. That's not a typo, 32 home runs between Hannah Bendle and Sydney Marshall, and both are underclassmen. ... If Keystone wants to win this game, they'll need to use their speed to their advantage and Cassell will have to stay strong and trust her defense as she has all year.