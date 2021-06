After a year of most theaters around the world being closed, the box office is finally starting to bounce back, with A Quiet Place Part II becoming the first film to earn $100 million at the domestic box office since the pandemic shuttered theaters in March of 2020. While films like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat in recent months have established that audiences are ready to return to theaters, a majority of their box office hauls came from international markets, with the A Quiet Place Part II totals confirming just how excited fans were to see the sequel after its initial delay, as it was set to land in theaters just after the pandemic saw country-wide closures.