SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 20-year-old Milton man is the suspect in a case relating to a stolen truck. Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, South Burlington Police received a report of a stolen truck in the area of 1025 Shelburne Road. The owner of the truck called 911 to report the theft. He also reported his wife was still in the truck while it was being stolen and driven away.