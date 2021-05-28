Saturday Plays: Value picks for Blame, Matt Winn and more

Brogdon was credited with the save Saturday against the Nationals. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out two. Brogdon only needed 14 pitches (nine strikes) to secure his first save of the season and did it in impressive fashion, striking out two of the three batters he faced -- none other than Trea Turner and Juan Soto. The 26-year-old right-hander got the save chance since the established closer, Hector Neris, was placed on the paternity list Saturday, so the former might not be tasked with picking up more save chances going forward. Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod could see save opportunities in the near future while Neris is unavailable, though the fact that Brogdon came through in the clutch when called upon is an encouraging sign for the future.