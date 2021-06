1.) “Lights! Let’s go!” yells Mario Alberto Ortiz Vargas. The whole crew grabs their clubs, rings, balls and unicycles, and charges out into the middle of Paseo de Los Héroes, where the rush-hour traffic has screeched to a halt. Already, the guys are up on their unicycles, flinging juggling clubs and balls at each other through the air. They do a frantic 40-second acro-ballet, while the nonplussed drivers and their spouses stare up through their windscreens and then laugh, until suddenly Mario barks something, and the guys bow and take off back to the center divide. Meanwhile, Mario zips ‘round the drivers’ side windows with a collection box, then makes it out of harm’s way just as the lights turn green and traffic roars ahead.