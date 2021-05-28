MUST SEE: Update on America’s Audit: Approaching 1 MILLION BALLOTS Counted and Inspected — Audit Director Says, “They’re Trying to Prevent Us from Doing the Audit”
On Thursday, Jordan Conradson sat down again with Arizona Audit Director Ken Bennett and Randy Pullen for updates on the ongoing audit of the 2020 Maricopa County Election. As the audit is finding serious irregularities and likely fraud they are facing constant obstruction attempts by the county, local Democrats, national Democrats, and the liberal media.www.domigood.com