The Shelby Water Otters Swim Team had a lot to smile about and be proud of as they brought home the third place trophy from the Chester Swim Meet held last weekend. The Shelby Water Otters boasted not one, not two, but three High Point trophy winners at the conclusion of the meet. Those earning High Point honors were Logan Combs, Addie Richman and Gage Underdal. Combs had perfect butterfly form as he competed, finishing in first place in all three of his races on Saturday and wrapping up the weekend as a High Point winner during finals on Sunday.