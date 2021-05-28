Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

The Fear That Abolishing Qualified Immunity Would Expose Cops to Ruinous Personal Liability Is a Big Fat Red Herring

domigood.com
 19 days ago

A year after George Floyd's death, Congress is still mulling reforms that could help prevent such horrifying abuses of police power. A major sticking point is restricting or abolishing qualified immunity, the court-invented doctrine that shields police officers from liability when the rights they are accused of violating were not "clearly established" at the time. The debate about qualified immunity has been dominated by Republican warnings that the threat of ruinous personal liability would have a chilling effect on legitimate policing. But that concern, it turns out, is a big fat red herring, because cops almost never pay a dime in damages even when courts rule against them.

www.domigood.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Qualified Immunity#Congress#Republican#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Baton Rouge, LAmonroefreepress.net

Bill to strip police of “qualified immunity” in abuse complaints fails

Baton Rouge, Louisiana. HB 609, a vital part of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus’ agenda authored by Representative Edmond Jordan, was rejected yesterday in the Senate Judiciary B committee. HB 609 deals with qualified immunity, which traditionally rendered police officers and other public employees virtually immune from lawsuits when they, usually unintentionally, violate certain rights or laws. Leadership and members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus are disappointed in the rejection of such an essential piece of legislation.
Congress & CourtsSan Bernardino County Sun

Keep qualified immunity, but hold cops accountable

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, authored by Congresswoman Karen Bass, has passed the House and is pending in the Senate. The law proposes many laudable improvements in our police system. A national registry of police will prevent bad apples from shifting from barrel to barrel; civilian review panels for allegations of police conduct are incentivized; chokeholds are banned, and so are no-knock searches.
Law EnforcementTime

The Debate Over Qualified Immunity Is at the Heart of Police Reform. Here’s What to Know

Civil rights advocates had been demanding an end to qualified immunity long before George Floyd’s murder sparked a mass movement against systemic racism last summer. As calls for greater police accountability gained momentum in 2020, the decades-old doctrine that protects officers from some lawsuits came under fresh scrutiny. Now, it’s emerged as a key sticking point in negotiations in Congress over federal police reform—one on which the whole bill could hinge.
Law EnforcementBoston Globe

End qualified immunity, but don’t stop there

More than a year after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer in Minneapolis was caught on video and shocked a nation, members of Congress tasked with finding a bipartisan path to policing reform are still stuck. The point of contention, causing lawmakers to miss the deadline President Biden set for Congress? A policy crucial to any meaningful and effective policing reform legislation: ending qualified immunity.
Advocacywxxinews.org

Supporters push bill to end qualified immunity for police

Supporters of a measure that would end some legal immunity for police officers who injure or kill a citizen during an arrest rallied Wednesday at the State Capitol. They say the practice, known as qualified immunity, gives bad cops too much protection. Qualified immunity is a legal principle that gives...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Limit to qualified immunity for police fails in Senate committee

A bill that would limit the legal immunity for Louisiana police officers who use excessive force failed to pass through a state Senate committee Tuesday. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored House Bill 609, which would give civil judges a list of factors to determine whether a law officer had used force reasonably.
U.S. Politicsabovethelaw.com

The US Landscape For Qualified Immunity Decisions

With many cases of police abuse in the national news cycle, the defense of qualified immunity has been publicized like never before. According to CNN, “Qualified immunity, established by the Supreme Court in 1967, effectively protects state and local officials, including police officers, from personal liability unless they are determined to have violated what the court defines as an individual’s ‘clearly established statutory or constitutional rights.'”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Several police reforms expected despite failure of qualified immunity bill

With the 2021 Regular Legislative Session finished, Louisiana might soon benefit from several police reform bills that lawmakers passed this year even though Republican Senators killed the most critical piece of legislation proposed by the police reform task force — a bill that would have limited qualified immunity. House Bill 609, sponsored by Rep. Edmond […] The post Several police reforms expected despite failure of qualified immunity bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Villanova, PAPosted by
WHYY

Qualified immunity. police violence and trauma

Calls for police reform have recently focused on the issue of qualified immunity, a doctrine which has been used to shield police from lawsuits. That’s one of the issues that’s held up a bipartisan police reform bill in Congress. We start this hour with Villanova professor TERI RAVENELL on the history of qualified immunity, how it’s been used to protect officers, and why it needs to be changed. Then, police violence and gun violence have long-lasting effects on individuals and communities even after the wounds have healed. We’ll talk with JOCELYN SMITH LEE, a professor at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and with Drexel University’s JOHN RICH about healing people hurt from violence and racial trauma.
Albany, NYNorth Country Public Radio

State lawmakers take aim at qualified immunity for police

Supporters of a measure that would end some legal immunity for police officers who injure or kill a citizen during an arrest rallied at the State Capitol Wednesday. They say the practice, known as Qualified Immunity, gives bad cops too much protection . Qualified immunity is a legal principle that...
Northampton, MAtribuneledgernews.com

Graffiti saying ‘kill cops’ found on Northampton road after ‘Abolish the Police’ rally; ‘That’s just not productive,’ mayor says

During a rally in Northampton on Tuesday that intended to drum up support for divesting from the police, graffiti saying “kill cops” was spray-painted on a road, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department posted a group of photographs of the graffiti to Facebook on Wednesday following the march. The vandalism...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Why the Supreme Court just expanded police powers — unanimously

American Indian tribes have won a small victory at the Supreme Court. In the case, U.S. v. Cooley, justices held that tribal police on a reservation can arrest and search people who are not Native American when there is probable cause to suspect them of a federal or state crime. The decision was unanimous, almost certainly for a quirky reason: The court’s liberals favor tribal sovereignty on reservations and the court’s conservatives favor expansive police power to stop and search. Conservatives also hate throwing out convictions on procedural grounds.
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Calls to end qualified immunity grow at New York state Capitol

Darlene McDay knows first hand the power lawsuits can bring to family members. Her son, Dante Taylor, died by suicide in 2017 at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo and in a lawsuit filed last year alleges his death came after he was beaten by guards. Taylor at the time was serving a life sentence following a murder conviction.