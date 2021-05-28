CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

PeopleSoft Financials to be unavailable early Saturday

case.edu
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articlePeopleSoft Financials will be unavailable Saturday, May 29, from 2 to...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Corona Doom 2.0: Carter Worth Warns That Vaccine-Maker Moderna May Have Further To Fall. What To Do If You're Long.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 8/26/2021. But it has tumbled since, down almost 17% as of Wednesday's close. Strong returns from the oil E&P Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI), Bitcoin miner Marathan Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have helped that cohort outperform despite Moderna. Now CNBC market...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics net income falls; hikes 2021 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. said Thursday its third-quarter net income fell to $505 million, or $4.02 a share, from $568 million, or $4.14 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $3.96 a share from $4.31 a share. Revenue at the medical testing company dropped to $2.774 billion from $2.786 billion. Analysts expected the company to earn $2.88 a share on revenue of $2.452 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Quest Diagnostics said it's lifting its 2021 profit target to a range of $13.50 to $13.90 a share, from its previous guidance of $11.65 to $12.35 share because of higher than expected COVID-19 testing volume. Analysts expected the company to earn $12.12 a share in 2021. Shares of Quest Diagnostics rose 3% in pre-market trades. As of Wednesday's close, the stock is up 23.2% so far this year, compared to a rise of 20.8% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
case.edu

DUO security app has updated look

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community may have noticed a change in the DUO security interface when using secure Single Sign-on. The new look reflects the vendor’s updated look and feel of the app. Everything still works the same and is as secure as ever. For assistance with...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peoplesoft#Peoplesoft Financials#Help Case Edu
case.edu

Lucid Diagnostics completes $70 million initial public offering

Company’s esophageal cancer prevention tests developed jointly by medical school faculty at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals. Lucid Diagnostics Inc., a company that produces esophageal cancer tests based on Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals research, has completed a $70 million initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Market; at the IPO price, the company’s estimated value would be $467 million.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy