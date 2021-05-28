Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mother of dead Capitol cop Brian Sicknick, his girlfriend, the colleague who survived a heart attack on day of riot and the officer hit with racist abuse confront Republicans blocking commission

domigood.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of dead Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and his longtime girlfriend were on Capitol Hill Thursday trying to convince Republican senators not to doom the House-passed bill that would create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot. 'This is why I'm here today,' Gladys Sicknick...

www.domigood.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Harry Dunn
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Senate Democrats#Capitol Police#Capitol Hill#Gop#D C Metropolitan Police#Democratic#House Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Senate Republican touts party's effort to make Biden a 'half-term president'

Sen. John Barrasso said that the GOP is aiming to make President Joe Biden a “half-term president” by taking back Congress during next year’s elections. “Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” the Wyoming Republican said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate, and White House.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell sparks new Supreme Court fight

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is throwing fuel on a simmering fire over the Supreme Court by reviving a long-running war over the judiciary heading into an election year. McConnell’s pledge on Monday that a GOP-controlled Senate would block a potential Biden nominee in 2024 comes at a critical...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Outrage grows as Justice seeks to contain subpoena fallout

Attorney General Merrick Garland is scrambling to contain the fallout of a widening Justice Department scandal as Democratic allies and the press express outrage over revelations that his agency secretly obtained records of lawmakers, reporters and dozens of others as it carried out aggressive leak investigations during the Trump presidency.
NFLPosted by
CNN

Why McConnell and Trump are on a collision course

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made one thing very clear: He is going to work very hard to make sure that the strongest general election candidate emerges from contested GOP primaries for the Senate next year. "There's no question that in order to win, you have to, in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

McConnell dismisses Schumer’s demand that Barr and Sessions testify over secretly seized phone records

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened to subpoena two former attorneys general, William Barr and Jeff Sessions, over congressional phone records secretly seized by the Justice Department during the Trump administration. On the Senate floor Monday, the New York Democrat said that Barr and Sessions must testify before the Senate...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Calls grow louder for Breyer to retire after McConnell vow

McConnell won’t allow vote on Biden SCOTUS nominee if GOP regains Senate in 2022. Senators ask for 10 years of Supreme Court justices’ travel records. SCOTUS unanimously blocks thousands of immigrants from getting permanent status. TSA mask mandate all for show and other commentary. Democrats and progressives stepped up their...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

As McConnell effectively dares Senate Dems, will they respond?

In early 2016, when Senate Republicans imposed an 11-month blockade to prevent Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, Democrats did little to hide their outrage. In late 2016, when several GOP senators announced plans to keep that blockade going for four years -- effectively saying only Republican presidents are allowed to name justices -- Dems were similarly incensed.