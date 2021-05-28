Mother of dead Capitol cop Brian Sicknick, his girlfriend, the colleague who survived a heart attack on day of riot and the officer hit with racist abuse confront Republicans blocking commission
The mother of dead Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and his longtime girlfriend were on Capitol Hill Thursday trying to convince Republican senators not to doom the House-passed bill that would create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot. 'This is why I'm here today,' Gladys Sicknick...www.domigood.com