Mother of dead Capitol cop Brian Sicknick, his girlfriend, the colleague who survived a heart attack on day of riot and the officer hit with racist abuse confront Republicans blocking commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."