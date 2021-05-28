Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Kickoff Times for Florida Gators vs. FAU, USF Revealed

By Zach Goodall
Posted by 
AllGators
AllGators
 19 days ago

Mark your calendars!

After the kickoff times for the two biggest games on Florida's 2021 schedule were unveiled on Wednesday, another two matchups have been locked in for the Gators in 2021.

To begin the year, Florida will host Florida Atlantic at 7:30 P.M. on Sept. 4, aired on SEC Network. The following week, UF will travel to face South Florida at noon on Sept. 11, and that game can be viewed on ABC.

The Gators own a 3-0 all-time record against the FAU Owls, and defeated the USF Bulls in their lone matchup in 2010.

You can find Florida's schedule in its entirety below, with times and TV stations included for applicable matchups.

  • Sep. 4: Florida Atlantic (Gainesville, Fla.), 7:30 PM, SEC Network
  • Sep. 11: @ South Florida (Tampa, Fla.), 12:00 PM, ABC
  • Sep. 18: Alabama (Gainesville, Fla.), 3:30 PM, CBS
  • Sep. 25: Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • Oct. 2: @ Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)
  • Oct. 9: Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • Oct. 16: @ Louisiana State (Baton Rouge, La.)
  • Bye week
  • Oct. 30: Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.), 3:30 P.M., CBS
  • Nov. 6: @ South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)
  • Nov. 13: Samford (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • Nov. 20: @ Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)
  • Nov. 27: Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
33
Followers
243
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Atlantic#Florida Gators#Usf#Fau#Florida State#American Football#Kickoff Times#Fau#Usf#Sec Network#Abc#The Usf Bulls#Cbs#Louisiana State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators at UF Recruiting Camps

Throughout the beginning of June, as in-person recruiting has opened up across the country, the Florida Gators have hosted numerous camps for high school prospects to impress the UF coaching staff. It has not only been coaches in attendance for these camps, however. UF player workouts have intertwined with the...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Brewster Visualizes 2022 TE Delp in Pitts' Role with Gators

One down, one more to go. Despite already owning a commitment at the position this year, coach Tim Brewster looks to load up the Florida Gators tight end room with two commits for a consecutive cycle. CJ Hawkins — a raw but talented player — is already a member of UF's 2022 haul, but that fact hasn't halted Brewster's pitch to other touted prospects.
Bradenton, FLPosted by
AllGators

Key Gators 2022 Targets That Stood Out at Future 50

One of the biggest recruiting events of the year was back in full swing this past weekend when Under Armour hosted its annual Future 50 camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. You guessed it: 50 of the nations top talents, determined from previous camp settings, gathered at the state of the art sports complex to compete with the best of the best.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
AllGators

2022 WR Target Draws Comparison to Trevon Grimes

In 2020, the Florida Gators were led by a prolific passing attack offensively. Ranking atop the NCAA in passing yards per game, Florida benefitted from the plethora of weapons operating at Kyle Trask’s disposal. Showcasing NFL-caliber talent at the wide receiver position, the Gators saw seven pass-catchers move on to...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Emory Jones Talks New Leadership Role, Gators Offense

This year, the Florida Gators offense will see plenty of new faces in its starting lineup, but none will be as dramatic as the change at quarterback. Following Heisman finalist QB Kyle Trask's departure to the NFL, redshirt junior Emory Jones is set to take his place, and thus far he's making all of the right choices as possible for a smooth transition.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

O'Sullivan Puts Rumors to Rest, Will Remain With Florida Gators

Florida Gators baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan isn't going anywhere. While rumors had been circulating as to whether or not O'Sullivan could make the jump to another baseball program within the SEC, specifically LSU, that was put to rest today after O'Sullivan released a statement proclaiming his intentions to remain with the baseball program.
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

Gators 2022 DB Target Azareyeh Thomas: 'Florida Is the Standard'

Since Jules Montinar and Wesley “Crime Dog” McGriff burst onto the scene in Gainesville as part of the new-look secondary staff, the Florida Gators recruiting efforts with defensive backs have seen an uptick in mutual interest from the nation’s top talent. Earning a commitment from Texas-based corner Julian Humphrey in...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Grimes Has Knee Procedure, Waived by Eagles

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday with an injury designation, following a minor procedure on his knee which was originally reported by Mike Kaye of NJ.com. So long as Grimes goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll revert to Philadelphia’s injured reserve and...
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Report: CFP to Recommend 12-Team Expansion

The thought had been rumored for several years and gained significant traction this offseason. Now, the rumor is coming to fruition. A working group representing the College Football Playoff - SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick - are expected to endorse a 12-team format for the bracket moving forward, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

Evan Stewart on Gators Visit: Florida "Felt Like Home"

The appeal of familiarity can often be a valuable factor in the decision process for prospective college athletes. As of right now, familiarity is something Florida has to offer to one of their top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 cycle. Traveling to the University of Florida on the first...