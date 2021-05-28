Kickoff Times for Florida Gators vs. FAU, USF Revealed

Mark your calendars!

After the kickoff times for the two biggest games on Florida's 2021 schedule were unveiled on Wednesday, another two matchups have been locked in for the Gators in 2021.

To begin the year, Florida will host Florida Atlantic at 7:30 P.M. on Sept. 4, aired on SEC Network. The following week, UF will travel to face South Florida at noon on Sept. 11, and that game can be viewed on ABC.

The Gators own a 3-0 all-time record against the FAU Owls, and defeated the USF Bulls in their lone matchup in 2010.

You can find Florida's schedule in its entirety below, with times and TV stations included for applicable matchups.