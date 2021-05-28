Cancel
New AI-powered deep learning model to support medical diagnostics

By University of Alberta
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new deep-learning model can learn to identify diseases from medical scans faster and more accurately, according to new research by a team of University of Alberta computing scientists and the U of A spinoff company MEDO. The breakthrough model is the work of a team of researchers in the Faculty of Science—including the contributions of Pouneh Gorji, a graduate student lost in Flight PS752.

