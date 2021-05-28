Cancel
Thomas Joswiak (2022) Makes Verbal Commitment to Mizzou’s Distance Group

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Swim Club's Thomas Joswiak has made a verbal commitment to swim at Missouri beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Current photo via Thomas Joswiak. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

