First-place Rays take home series over Kansas City thanks to 7-2 victory

The Tampa Bay Rays defeat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Monday June 4, 2021 but the big storyline after the game is Tyler Glasnow and his right elbow tightnes... Some really bad news for the Tampa Bay Rays. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain. That means we shouldn’t expect him back anytime soon. Passan says the Rays will try to avoid Tommy John surgery by having him rehab. For now, he’s on the 10-day injured list.