First-place Rays take home series over Kansas City thanks to 7-2 victory
ST. PETERSBURG — Austin Meadows homered and had four RBIs, Shane McClanahan went five scoreless innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Thursday. “I think they understand we’re on a good run right now; they don’t take it for granted,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “They know they’ve got to come to the ballpark, work and perform. Fortunately we’ve got a group of guys that take that mindset every day.”www.chatsports.com