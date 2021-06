The Denver Nuggets (50-27) got blasted in Game 4, and they looked like they were on pace to do a blasting of their own in Game 3. Instead, they produced one of the greatest playoff games of all time against the Portland Trail Blazers (44-33). Damian Lillard put up an all-time game scoring 55 points on 17-of-24 shooting including an NBA record 12 3-point makes. Nikola Jokic had a near triple-double with 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists along with four blocks.