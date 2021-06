The Phoenix Suns routed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85 last night to take a 3-2 lead in their first round NBA Playoff series, and put L.A. one game away from elimination. The Brooklyn Nets eliminated the Boston Celtics with a 123-109 game 5 win in their series. James Harden tallied a triple-double to lead the Nets with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nets will next focus their sights on the Milwaukee Bucks, who swept the Miami Heat in 4 games.