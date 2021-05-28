The captivating, twirling, spinning wind machines in Wilson's Whirligig Park

Designed to emulate the gorgeous blend of unique influences and aesthetics found on the Hawaiian Islands, this one-of-a-kind, single-owner estate is nestled behind the gates of San Antonio's exclusive Huntington community. A palm-lined, circular drive guides visitors up to rich double doors surrounded by tropical landscaping. Upon entering, an elegant galley showcases views of the well-appointed lanai and breathtaking pool beyond. In the main living area, intricately detailed ceilings perfectly demonstrate a high degree of craftsmanship found throughout. An unrivaled kitchen equips the residence for cooking on all scales, featuring a shimmering onyx backsplash, KitchenAid smart wall ovens (with steam oven), Viking gas range, and a Miele coffee maker to kickstart your mornings! Dual offices, both with handsome built-ins, contribute ample storage and additional convenience - allowing flexibility for both spouses to work from home or to create a hobby room, fourth bedroom, art studio, hom.