Bob Odenkirk’s revenge thriller follows in the footsteps of Fight Club, John Wick and Taken in showing base-level male vengeance. Nobody is what you might call a “finding your balls” movie. Bob Odenkirk plays a meek, middle-aged dad who doesn’t fight back when robbers invade his home. Everyone thinks he is a total wuss: the police, the neighbours, even his own family. But then he does fight back, rampaging through a succession of gleefully violent fight scenes until there’s barely an anonymous Russian mobster left walking. “There’s a long-dormant piece of me that’s now awake,” he says. He is living his best life. His family respects him. His wife finds him attractive again. He’s found his balls.