Apple has revealed a host of new updates for the AirPods, as part of its WWDC event.They include new spatial audio features for music and TV shows, a conversation boost tool which is intended to help their owners hear more easily, and better tools for finding lost AirPods.The AirPods now include a “separation alert” feature, for instance, which reminds people when they might have left their earphones behind. A message will pop up on the paired iPhone alerting users they have been left behind, in case they have been forgotten.If they do get lost, the AirPods Pro and Max will...