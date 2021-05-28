How Facial Recognition and Deep Learning Can Bring the Dead Back to Life… and So, So Much More

Man Zhou, Qian Wang (Senior Member, IEEE), Qi Li (Senior Member, IEEE), Peipei Jiang, Jingxiao Yang, Chao Shen (Senior Member, IEEE), Cong Wang (Fellow, IEEE), Shouhong Ding. Face authentication usually utilizes deep learning models to verify users with high recognition accuracy. However, face authentication systems are vulnerable to various attacks that cheat the models by manipulating the digital counterparts of human faces. So far, lots of liveness detection schemes have been developed to prevent such attacks. Unfortunately, the attacker can still bypass these schemes by constructing wide-ranging sophisticated attacks. We study the security of existing face authentication services (e.g., Microsoft, Amazon, and Face++) and typical liveness detection approaches. Particularly, we develop a new type of attack, i.e., the low-cost 3D projection attack that projects manipulated face videos on a 3D face model, which can easily evade these face authentication services and liveness detection approaches. To this end, we propose FaceLip, a novel liveness detection scheme for face authentication, which utilizes unforgeable lip motion patterns built upon well-designed acoustic signals to enable a strong security guarantee. The unique lip motion patterns for each user are unforgeable because FaceLip verifies the patterns by capturing and analyzing the acoustic signals that are dynamically generated according to random challenges, which ensures that our signals for liveness detection cannot be manipulated. Specially, we develop robust algorithms for FaceLip to eliminate the impact of noisy signals in the environment and thus can accurately infer the lip motions at larger distances. We prototype FaceLip on off-the-shelf smartphones and conduct extensive experiments under different settings. Our evaluation with 44 participants validates the effectiveness and robustness of FaceLip.