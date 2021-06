A carcinogen is any substance that can be cancer-causing. Carcinogens can be found in the air, the products a person uses or even in popular foods and beverages. Scientists continually study exposures that can contribute to the formation of cancer. The National Cancer Institute reminds the public that, while carcinogens have the potential to be harmful, not all exposure will automatically result in cancer. Many factors are involved in whether carcinogenic exposure will lead to cancer, including genetic predispositions and the duration of exposure.