Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malvern, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Jaw-dropping Gwynedd Valley Estate Blends Old Charm and New Tech

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaNyV_0aEUl7e400

This house is as modern as you are! Welcome to this fantastic gem in Gwynedd Valley, a European Manor Smart 6,868 Sq Ft home with plenty of vintage-looking features that expertly blend old and new.

Click here to continue reading and see more of this home.

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

King Of Prussia, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is sharing Montgomery County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Malvern, PA
Real Estate
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Jaw#Malvern Bank House#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Warwick, RIeastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday Evening, 6/10/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings,6 sold properties and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Kinderhook, NYAlbany Times Union (blog)

House of the Week: Country estate in Kinderhook

This week’s house is a classic wood-sided Colonial with a field stone addition, built in 1995 on 56 acres at 3307 County Route 21 in Kinderhook. The house has 5,216 square feet of living space. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus an additional bedroom and bathroom in the guest house. Highlights include six wood-burning fireplaces, a screened porch, a bar in the walk-out basement, updated bathrooms and a pond lined with willows. There is also a three-bay carriage house style garage and a barn. Private well and septic, oil heat. Ichabod Crane schools. Taxes: $35,000. List price: $1,995,000. Contact listing agent Mary Stapleton with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Blake, Realtors at 518-929-7783.
East Norriton, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Bold and Unique East Norriton Home Shines with Fabulous Features

Looking for charm, quiet, and beauty, all in a gorgeous setting? In East Norriton, this updated house with fabulous features has all you need for living your best life. This 5-bedroom, 3 bath single-family home sits on almost 2 acres at 2,874 sqft, with new roof, new siding, new central air, new natural gas heating, hot water, and new 10+ car driveway, all located at 2913 Sunset Avenue in East Norriton and listed for 525K.
Real Estateitinyhouses.com

270 Sq Ft Tiny Galbraith Has Two Lofts and Tons of Storage

Tiny homes come in all shapes, sizes, and layouts, and the Tiny Galbraith is a unique home with classic style but rustic elements. This home is 24′ long, approximately 270 square feet total, and has modern conveniences in a rustic style. This beautiful tiny home on wheels in Washington is...
Whittier, CABay News 9

Housing developer mixes old with the new at The Groves Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. — Nearly every day since moving in at The Groves Whittier, Tracy Wittman walks along a red brick road to learn about the history of the 130-year-old site. Wittman, a Whittier Historical Society board member, enjoys stopping at the historical markers that dot parts of the three-quarters of a mile trail and reading about the legacy of the old brick buildings.
Las Vegas, NVnewhomesource.com

Silverado Valley - The Estates

Let us find your perfect home tailored to fit your needs. 800-509-9720 | LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com NOW SELLING! For more information, or to join the interest list, please call 800-509-9720 or email LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com today! Welcome to The Estates at Silverado Valley. The Estates features three single-story homes, with floorplans ranging from 3,173 to 3,776 square feet. Every home at Silverado Valley is part of Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which incorporates amenities and features such as GE® stainless steel kitchen appliances, Timberlake® cabinetry, and a sizable home automation package--all included at no extra cost! Plus, The Estates features Lennar's NextGen® - The Home Within a Home® floorplan, that features a private suite complete with a kitchenette, laundry and private entrance. Perfect for in-laws, children, guests, and so much more! Square footage from 3,173 to 3,776 Bedrooms from 4 to 4 Bathrooms from 3.5 to 3.5.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

Charming stone & stucco house delights with classic details

Hot House: Stucco and stone house with gated drive. Four bedrooms/3 baths on 3,075 square feet. Asking price: $689,000. What: One of the things that make Guilford, Roland Park and Homeland so visually interesting, is that all of the houses are different. There are not blocks and blocks of nearly identical houses on a strict grid of roads. This house, built of stucco and stone, delights your eye with numerous details.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Wall Street Journal: Explosion in Online Sales Spurred Major Investments in Companies Like King of Prussia’s Radial

The pandemic-driven explosion in online sales has spurred major investments in online fulfillment and technology providers such as King of Prussia’s Radial which help businesses meet their online shopping demand, writes Jennifer Smith for The Wall Street Journal. Furthermore, e-commerce providers are not anticipating any major drops in demand as...