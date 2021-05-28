Malvern Bank House of the Week: Jaw-dropping Gwynedd Valley Estate Blends Old Charm and New Tech

Let us find your perfect home tailored to fit your needs. 800-509-9720 | LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com NOW SELLING! For more information, or to join the interest list, please call 800-509-9720 or email LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com today! Welcome to The Estates at Silverado Valley. The Estates features three single-story homes, with floorplans ranging from 3,173 to 3,776 square feet. Every home at Silverado Valley is part of Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which incorporates amenities and features such as GE® stainless steel kitchen appliances, Timberlake® cabinetry, and a sizable home automation package--all included at no extra cost! Plus, The Estates features Lennar's NextGen® - The Home Within a Home® floorplan, that features a private suite complete with a kitchenette, laundry and private entrance. Perfect for in-laws, children, guests, and so much more! Square footage from 3,173 to 3,776 Bedrooms from 4 to 4 Bathrooms from 3.5 to 3.5.