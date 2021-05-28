The Daily Grind: Do you skip annoying content in MMOs?
A while back, there was a thread on the MMORPG subreddit that… OK, it was a bit mean, but there’s a question to be mined there. The gamer was frustrated because his sibling was content to play an MMO – in this case, it happened to be Guild Wars 2 – without going through specific types of content he (the writer) deemed essential, like the personal story. The sibling had apparently just pushed on ahead to Path of Fire and was perfectly content to play that and couldn’t be budged. This upset the Reddit poster. “[My sibling had] no clue who Trahearne is,” the gamer complained.massivelyop.com