Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Best Books of 2021 So Far

By Andrew R. Chow, Kelly Conniff, Lucy Feldman, Mahita Gajanan, Annabel Gutterman, Lucas Wittmann
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the best books of the year so far provide welcome respite from the outside world—while others aim directly for the turbulence, providing frameworks to understand how the past informs our present. Michelle Zauner crafts a devastating tribute to her late mother, circling universal themes of grief. Torrey Peters examines what makes a family in her refreshing debut novel. And Annette Gordon-Reed explores the history behind Juneteenth, offering a comprehensive account of the holiday and its place in our culture. Here, the best books of 2021 so far.

time.com
TIME

TIME

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Mart#Nonfiction Books#Bookshop#Motherhood#Post#Danish#Childhood#Harvard#Black And Native#Americans#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin#Empire Of Pain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TIME

36 New Books You Need to Read This Summer

For many, the upcoming summer will be quite different than the last. But whether you’re staying in or venturing out, a good book can always keep you grounded. The best new books arriving in June, July and August offer something for every reader, from piercing memoirs to powerful essay collections to gripping thrillers. The warmest months usher in the return of seasoned pros like Michael Pollan and Laura Lippman and welcomes debut authors like Ashley C. Ford and Anna Qu. Between the page-turners and rom-coms, family sagas and potent nonfiction, these are the books that will provide entertainment, distraction and comfort—and will likely teach you something new about the world. Here, the 36 books to read this summer.
MoviesSFGate

6 Thoughts on 'Cruella,' Starting With: It May Be the Best Movie of the Year So Far (Column)

A few weeks ago, there was every reason to be skeptical about “Cruella.” The creative track record for live-action remakes of Disney animated films was middling to dismal (the only one of the recent wave I thought worked was “The Lion King,” and most critics would say I’m dead wrong on that one). And this wasn’t even a remake of the winsome 1961 cartoon “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (we got that top-heavy mediocrity in 1996, presaging Disney’s recent strip-mining of its own past). The new film was to be an idiosyncratic spin-off origin story, clocking in at two hours and 14 minutes. But as audiences have been discovering, “Cruella” isn’t just better than you might have expected. It’s a mordantly witty and rousing delight: the definition of how to make an IP franchise movie with a touch of soul, a kiddie movie that adults can revel in, and — most astonishingly — a Disney movie that’s darkly insolent enough to tickle your punk funny bone. As the mainstream movie world returns to life, here are six thoughts on the minor miracle of “Cruella.”
Books & LiteratureGoodreads

Goodreads Members' Top 48 Hit Books of the Year (So Far)

Believe it or not, we're halfway through 2021! As is our tradition, this is the time when the Goodreads editorial team burrows into our data to see which books published in the U.S. during the first six months of the year have been most popular, highly anticipated, and highly rated among our collective 125 million members.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

B&N Announces Its Favorite 2021 Books (So Far)

Barnes and Noble has released its list of its favorite books of the year—so far. “2021 has, so far, been a plethora of top-notch publishing,” Barnes and Noble Vice President Jackie De Leo said in a news release. “These wonderfully diverse books, ranging from a dustbowl drama to a space odyssey, show characters—real and fictional—facing and overcoming obstacles and challenges in every scenario imaginable.”
Books & Literaturepowells.com

Midyear Roundup 2021: The Best Books of the Year (So Far)

As a collective, our reading runs the gamut from YA romance to music theory to fiction in translation, so it's no surprise that the 21 books in our annual midyear roundup are eclectic and unexpected. Discover a fantasy reimagining of The Great Gatsby, a ribald picaresque, an exploration of Ojibwe culture, and even some karma in the list below.
TravelPosted by
TIME

The Great American Reopening, in 5 Charts

Even a moderately observant UFO monitoring the United States would have noticed, in late March of 2020, that something was seriously amiss. Why are there suddenly so many fewer planes to dodge? What happened to all the cars? Why is it so dark at night?. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected...
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

A Brief History of the Rise—and Evolution—of True Crime Books

An investigator, a judge and a reporter walk into a bar. They’re all promoting their latest true crime books. There’s a lot of truth to that variation on the old joke. For decades, many of the best-known books recounting real-life murders, kidnappings and “trials of the century” sprang from the minds of cops, prosecutors, judges and the reporters who covered the biggest and most shocking and sordid cases.
Books & Literatureamazon.science

Amazon announces picks for best science books of 2021 — so far

Earlier today, Amazon announced its picks for 2021’s Best Books of the Year So Far, including those within the science category. Throughout the year, Amazon Books editors pore over thousands of pages to determine the Best Books of the Month, Best Books of the Year So Far, and Best Books of the Year, debating new releases across various categories.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

My Dream Queer Short Story Anthology

I have mixed feelings about short story collections. I love short stories, but I often find that whole collections fall short. It’s rare that I love every story in a collection, and so my overall experience of the book is often colored by the stories that didn’t work for me. I’ve been reading a lot of short story collections this year anyway, and while I have fallen in love with a few, I’ve also found myself dreaming of my own perfect short story anthology.
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

The Night Watchman: A Novel (Paperback)

WASHINGTON POST, AMAZON, NPR, CBS SUNDAY MORNING, KIRKUS, CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY, AND GOOD HOUSEKEEPING BEST BOOK OF 2020. Based on the extraordinary life of National Book Award-winning author Louise Erdrich’s grandfather who worked as a night watchman and carried the fight against Native dispossession from rural North Dakota all the way to Washington, D.C., this powerful novel explores themes of love and death with lightness and gravity and unfolds with the elegant prose, sly humor, and depth of feeling of a master craftsman.
MoviesAmericans.org

10 Best Movies of 2021 – So Far

Here is our list of the best movies of 2021 so far. Based on personal opinion as well as highest ratings and reviews. This list is full of must watch films from a variety of genres. Let’s dive in the the best movies of the year as well as where...
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

7 Books About Teen Friendships From the 1970s to the 2000s

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events. One of the reasons I’m fascinated by teenage friendships is because my own experience during those years...
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Voice Leading

I spoke with Nana Nkweti during the odd time after my first vaccine shot but before my second, when I felt stuck between the world as it has been since March 2020 and the world as it could be, post-immunity. This sense of being caught in two realities at once felt reminiscent of Nkweti’s debut short-story collection, Walking on Cowrie Shells. As embodied in characters like a pastor’s wife carrying a miraculous pregnancy after years of infertility in “The Devil Is a Liar,” an adopted daughter who isn’t at all like what her parents expect in “It Takes a Village Some Say,” and a jaded publicist during a zombie outbreak in “It Just Kills You Inside,” distinctive voices lead readers through a minefield of expectations. The stories in Walking on Cowrie Shells bleed through several genres including magical realism, horror, and folklore. Nana and I talked about the short story as a form, relying on voice, her readers’ expectations, and decolonizing our ideas of what good fiction can be.
TV & VideosComplex

The Best Memes of 2021 (So Far)

We have somehow already made it halfway into 2021 and even as people start to head back outside, so much of pop culture continues to take place online. Memes have been cemented as part of our daily interactions on social media and this year has not been short of inspiration, providing hilarious viral moments that turned into memes. Television shows, politics, awards shows, and sports have been the source of some of the most popular memes of the year, while other trends originated from social media users themselves.
Books & Literatureamericamagazine.org

Review: Dana Gioia's love letter to teachers and mentors

Ralph Ellison once noted that the typical American “little man” is exposed to the arts haphazardly. However, Ellison wagered, bereft of systematic aesthetic education though he may be, the “little man has learned to detect the true transcendent ambiance created by successful art from chic shinola.” In the United States, there is no innate correlation between artistic master and hierarchical class. The “little man” leaves his neighbors confused, and his “social mobility of intellect and taste” can feel like a threat to social order.