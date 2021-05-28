Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Costco is bringing back free samples

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRJDE_0aEUknKa00

CNN – Nothing enforces a return to normalcy like free samples.

Costco is set to begin “a phased return to full sampling” early next month after a 14-month hiatus, the warehouse chain announced.

Roughly 170 US locations will bring back food samples in the first week of June with “most of the remaining locations” returning toward the end of June, said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti on Thursday’s earning call.

Sampling protocol will be adjusted for COVID-19 safety, including the samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time.

The food courts will also see some changes, including to its seating. Some stores will have outdoor food courts and, beginning next month, indoor seating will be back at most of its 560 US locations with “more physical separation.” Tables will four seats instead of six or eight and “half the seating capacity as we had before,” Galanti said.

In other food news, Costco is adding new and improved churros to menus, which will be available on July 4. The chain is also replacing its frozen yogurt with ice cream this summer.

Galanti noted that its food court business hasn’t fully recovered to its 2019 levels and is “probably going to take another several months.” Costco has begun reopening its so-called secret weapon in recent months as well as expanding its menu, CNN reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Courts#Free Samples#Food Drink#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Costco
Related
RestaurantsWrcbtv.com

Dunkin's new menu item explodes in your mouth

(CNN) -- Dunkin' has a fitting new treat for people breaking out of their personal bubbles after a long 15 months. It's appropriately called "Popping Bubbles," which are boba-like bubbles that pop in people's mouths and taste like strawberries. The bubbles can be added to any of Dunkin's iced or frozen drinks -- notably its line of Refreshers, creating a drink resembling bubble tea.
Drinkstheweektoday.com

Lucky Goat Brewing seeks ability to hand out free samples

Curious beer fans who want to try before they buy might one day have the chance to sample certain beers for free at Lucky Goat Brewing. But it’s not possible just yet. During their June 15 meeting, the Board of Selectmen discussed authorizing Lucky Goat Brewing — a brewery and taproom located at 379 Main Street in the old fish market — to give out free samples of its products.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

We Tried 5 Types of Orange Sherbet and This Was Our Favorite

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For many Southerners, a scoop of sherbet to stave off the heat might be a more familiar American tradition than serving up apple pie. The delicious blend of fruit juice, dairy and ice is a refreshing way to cool down, whether eaten plain or added to a favorite punch. But as popular as it might be, sherbet isn't actually an American invention - its origins actually lie in the Middle East. Luckily for us, the dessert made its way to the Americas, where it enjoyed enough popularity to earn a permanent spot in the freezer aisle.
Food & DrinksSFGate

BHU Foods Adds Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough to Its Lineup of Refrigerated Keto Protein Bars

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. BHU Foods, the clean superfoods brand that reimagines sugary snacks with healthy, organic, plant-based alternatives, has introduced a new flavor to its refrigerated Keto Protein Bar offerings: Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough. A healthier way to satisfy cravings for this iconic flavor combination, Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough delivers a creamy chocolate-mint indulgence to meet a range of diets and health goals, without the sugar crash and unhealthy ingredients.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Cinnamon Toast Crunch gives us two new ready to bake offerings

For Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans, the last few years have been amazing. Whether it is the arrival of Cinnadust, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored milk, or variations on their classic cereal (Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch anyone?), it has been a tasty time for all of us. But now they are taking our love of all things Cinnadust to the next level.
ShoppingPosted by
EatThis

This Costco Item Comes With 5 Years of Free Refills

It's the weekend, and you know what that means: Grocery shopping! In the latest installment of "Costco Items Not to Be Missed," we've discovered a product that's got Costco members buzzing online. It's something you'll use all year… and best of all, thanks to the free refills that come with it (!), you'll enjoy it for awhile.
Shoppingtimebusinessnews.com

How To Get Free Samples Online

Free samples aren’t just one of the best ways to try new things without buying them; they’re also fun! There’s plenty of places out there that will give you free samples without ever leaving your couch. The best part? If you don’t like them, who cares! You didn’t spend any...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Red Tricycle

Free Slurpee Alert! 7-Eleven Brings Back Its Birthday Freebie

Can you believe 7-Eleven is about to turn 94? Since this last year has been a crazy one, the convenience story is going all out in 2021. Instead of only celebrating on Jul. 11, get ready for a month-long lineup of deals! Not only that, 7-Eleven is also using this time to give back, and will donate one million meals to Feeding America in an effort to support those still impacted by the pandemic.
Hermantown, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Free Samples Back At Hermantown Sam’s Club Store

This is something many have been waiting for since things started to turn around with COVID-19: free samples at our big superstores!. The free samples at Costco and Sam's Club is a big thing. People are so obsessed with the free samples, sometimes they even make a day out of shopping and testing out the food!
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Salata Salad Kitchen Brings Back Popular Fat-Free Mango Dressing and Two Seasonal Toppings

Watermelon and Blueberries toppings will be available all summer, and Fat Free Mango Dressing makes a return to the house-made dressing line up. The watermelon and blueberries expand upon Salata’s already extensive variety of more than 50 toppings to allow guests to create meals tailored to their lifestyle and define what healthy means to them. Both toppings offer the option for a refreshing and sweet burst of flavor to any salad or wrap creation.
Shoppingyofreesamples.com

FREE $10 or $20 Costco Shop Card for New Members

Now through June 30th is the perfect time to sign up for a new Costco Membership, as you will score a free $10 or $20 Costco Shop Card with your new membership! You can then use your free reward at any Costco warehouses, gas stations, and online Costco. Plus, each membership includes one additional Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 living at the same address.
Food & DrinksFOXBusiness

Sampling is back at Sam's Clubs nationwide

Food sampling has made its way back to Walmart-owned Sam's Clubs across the nation more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic halted the longstanding tradition. Sam's Club – taking a page from Costco's playbook – is re-launching its sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips, this week at all of its nearly 600 locations.
Lifestylepraisedc.com

Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s Club!

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s Club has announced its offering of free samples is returning to stores everywhere, though it will be adjusted in this newfound post-pandemic world. From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:. Members...