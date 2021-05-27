Meet Brisbane’s musical legends on this self-guided walk

When we look back through the annals of history in the years to come, the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic were absolutely catastrophic for the live music industry. As every tour under the sun and a stacked summer of festivals became casualties to the pandemic, for music fans, the situation has been utterly bleak. Fast forward 15 months and the situation, whilst slightly better, is still far from perfect. With festivals hanging in the balance, the UK focused pilot events to measure the safety of mass gatherings remain critical in ensuring a return to the world in which we all crave. From a cancelled festival to a movement back to normality, there’s a lot riding on the success of the Download Pilot test event, and for those lucky 10,000 people who enjoy a weekend full of live music and no social restrictions, it’s a taste of the freedom we took for granted. Ahead of this weekend’s test event, we here at Distorted Sound are breaking down the line-up, giving you the lowdown on the best acts to discover as we don our wellies and enter the hallowed turf of Donington Park once more.