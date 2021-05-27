Cancel
Meet Brisbane’s musical legends on this self-guided walk

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Brisbane, Andrea Black finds a rich musical past (and present) that could give any Australian city a run for its money. From the Saints to the Go-Betweens, and the legendary venues and stages that brought them into the world, this is one self-guided stroll that music fans can’t miss.

#Music History#Brisbane#Intrepid Travel#Live Music#Australian#Lefty S Music Hall#The Go Betweens#Cattle And Cane#Tivoli#Bigsound#Range Brewing#Rocking Horse Records#Newstead#Powderfinger#Custard Kev Carmody#Screamfeeder#The Fortitude Music Hall
