Secluded wooded lot up in Victory Woods subdivision. Lot consists of five original platted lots combined to make a larger lot. 230 x 100. Will require well to be drilled and septic permit obtained.Close to State Park with beach and boat ramp. Close enough to walk to downtown PIB, yet far enough to relax and enjoy the serenity of the woods. Near Joe's Bar. This parcel consists of 5 original platted lots combined to make one larger parcel.