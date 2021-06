Only a few of the individual forex traders can afford to trade full time. Many of them are ultimately forced to only devote a few hours a day to trading as it is often a secondary activity to many. A part-time trader cannot copy the method and strategy of a full-time trader. You must adjust your schedule so that you can anticipate announcements best, including when you are not in front of the computer. You must also know how to manage all events that take place throughout the day so you do not miss an opportunity. Here are some strategies for part-time forex traders to follow –