‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Joins FX Pilot ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door’
MacGyver might be over, but the show’s star Lucas Till won’t be away from our screens for long. The actor has landed a role in the FX pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door. Till joins Nafessa Williams (Code Black), Nathan Darrow (Preacher), and Tom Irwin (The Morning Show) in the Lee Daniels (Empire) crime-drama based on Sam Greenlee’s 1969 novel. The story revolves around Dan Freeman, the CIA’s first Black agent, who, after becoming disillusioned and frustrated with the white ruling establishment, uses his skills to train young Black people to fight against the power.www.thesalemnewsonline.com