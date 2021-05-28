‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Joins FX Pilot ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door’

HOLLYWOOD—I could have sworn when I saw that teaser at the start of season four of “The Chi” that Keisha would have her baby during the season finale, but that is not happening and that makes things even more interesting to say the least. This week’s episode, ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door’ opened with Douda, Marcus and Roselyn preparing for the big gala that was key to Chicago getting that bid for the Olympics. Marcus cared about this opportunity more than anyone else.