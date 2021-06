For nearly 70 years Sir David Attenborough has been exploring the planet, taking hundreds of millions of television viewers on eye-opening journeys through the natural world. Jungles and island archipelagos, deserts and deep under the sea, no place has been too remote.. no animal too elusive, for Sir David, and his talented team of filmmakers, to document. The man known as a national treasure in his native Britain is 95 years old now, but age and the pandemic haven't slowed him down, when we sat down with him last fall he was about to come out with a new book and a stunning new Netflix film, "A Life On Our Planet." They are, what he calls, a witness statement, a first-hand account of what he has seen happen to the planet and a dire warning of what he believes awaits us if we don't act quickly to save it.