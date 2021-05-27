Cancel
Illinois State

89.5 percent of John A. Bannes teachers stay put; average earns $68,179 per year

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 89.5 percent of teachers stay at John A. Bannes Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

