Boris Johnson may not be able to afford a fancy wedding – but you can bet he’ll have one
I used to think I understood what a posh sensibility looked like: what curtains the upper class favoured; what they ate, drank and wore. They have weird pockets of tightness – orange juice is a special-occasion drink – and moments of stupendous extravagance. I had an affair once with an aristocrat who spent 35 grand on a sofa. This was in the 90s. You could have bought a one-bedroom flat and still had change for council tax.