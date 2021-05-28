Cancel
Celebrities

Boris Johnson may not be able to afford a fancy wedding – but you can bet he’ll have one

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to think I understood what a posh sensibility looked like: what curtains the upper class favoured; what they ate, drank and wore. They have weird pockets of tightness – orange juice is a special-occasion drink – and moments of stupendous extravagance. I had an affair once with an aristocrat who spent 35 grand on a sofa. This was in the 90s. You could have bought a one-bedroom flat and still had change for council tax.

EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former aide apologises for approving developer’s £187m loan

Boris Johnson’s former aide has apologised for approving a £187m government-backed loan to a property developer while he was still on the payroll of the company.It comes as home secretary Priti Patel faces calls for an investigation into an allegedly “flagrant” breach of the ministerial code, and new questions have been raised about the transparency of government dealings.It has emerged that Tory peer Eddie Lister backed a loan for building giant Delancey when he was chair of the Homes England agency – while also working as a paid strategic adviser to the developer.Lord Udny-Lister, who quit No 10 unexpectedly last month, admitted...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal risk to political stability in Northern Ireland, says minister

Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister has issued a veiled threat that the UK is ready to walk away from key elements of its Northern Ireland border agreement with the EU unless Brussels gives ground in talks.David Frost admitted that Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal has disrupted deliveries of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain and put political stability in the province at risk.Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he acknowledged that Downing Street failed to anticipate the additional paperwork and checks which would result from the deal, which he negotiated and Mr Johnson signed and pushed through parliament.Despite the EU making...
PoliticsThe Independent

Why the Northern Ireland protocol row could be another bad Brexit gamble by Boris Johnson

I — f nothing else David, now Lord, Frost seems a prime example of nominative determinism. In recent weeks, relations between theUK and the EU have indeed grown decidedly nippy, and the temperature continues to drop. Frosty the No Man, as some call him, has taken to the pages of the Eurosceptic press to complain about EU intransigence over trade via Northern Ireland, the short-lived threat to stop vaccines entering the province, and fishing. And, of course, there was that Lilliputian re-enactment of the Battle of Trafalgar just off Jersey. He hasn’t quite got around to asking President Macron “who do you think you are, Napoleon?”, but it cannot be far off.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' wedding followed big royal tradition

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds got married on Saturday 29 May in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple then went on to celebrate their nuptials in the garden of their home, No. 11 Downing Street, which is a common trend among royals, choosing to hold their wedding reception at home.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Brexit news: £113bn wiped off services exports as No 10 silent on Boris Johnson’s wedding break

A staggering £113bn has been wiped off exports of UK services as a result of Brexit - even before the sector was left out of the final trade agreement, new research suggests.Industries from IT and finance to business and professional services are among some of the hardest hit since the 2016 vote to leave, experts at Aston University in Birmingham found.Meanwhile, thousands of people are at risk of losing their rights to live and work both in the UK and on the continent because they are yet to apply for post-Brexit residency.British citizens in France, Malta, Luxembourg and Latvia have...
PoliticsThe Guardian

No 10 advisers who have quit Boris Johnson’s government

Boris Johnson’s government has suffered a series of resignations by senior advisers over disagreements with the direction of the government. The latest is Sir Kevan Collins, the education recovery commissioner, who stepped down on Wednesday after ministers’ plans for pupils to catch up on lost learning fell far short of his recommendations. Others who have quit include:
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Blushing bridegroom Boris Johnson is not wedded to reality

Don’t mention the sausage war! With Brexit a no-go zone despite the recent escalation in tension between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, Labour’s official position on the subject appears to be not to have one. Hoping that the cold-cut war would somehow resolve itself and disappear, Keir Starmer chose to go in on the much safer ground of education at prime minister’s questions. Though not before first congratulating Boris Johnson on having recently got married.
Sportsomahanews.net

Boris Johnson criticises ECB

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): Boris Johnson, United Kingdom Prime Minister on Monday rallied behind Sports Minister Olivier Dowden in criticisng England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for suspending pacer Ollie Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days. Earlier in...
Public HealthThe Independent

Boris Johnson will take the public with him if he is cautious about lifting restrictions

No matter how much a vocal minority of Conservative backbench MPs insist that the British public has had enough of coronavirus restrictions, the evidence points the other way. A Savanta ComRes opinion poll for The Independent finds that a clear majority of the people are worried about lifting most of the remaining restrictions on 21 June – the earliest date set by the government for the fourth stage of the phased return to normality.
Coronavirustrends1news.com

Theresa May Beats Boris Johnson Over Traffic Light System

Theresa May harassed Boris Johnson today over his traffic light system, mocking the Prime Minister and saying ‘Global Britain’ is currently ‘closed for business’. Johnson’s predecessor in issue 10 said the government’s coverage of international travel is “mixed,” while the red, orange and green rating system is “chaotic.”. She accused...
Minoritiesnewwaysministry.org

What Does Boris Johnson’s Latest Wedding Have to Do With LGBTQ Catholics?

What does Boris Johnson’s latest marriage have to do with LGBTQ Catholics? A bit more than appears at first glance, wrote one journalist and educator. Anger and confusion erupted last month when the British prime minister celebrated his third marriage at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in London (distinct from the more well-known Westminster Abbey, which is Anglican). Questions were raised about how someone who was divorced, and twice at that, could secure a Catholic wedding. Was this special treatment for the prime minister? A cunning use of canonical loopholes to make it possible when so many other Catholics have been and would be denied?
U.K.The Guardian

Losing ‘Freedom Day’ is galling for Boris Johnson, but things could get worse

Boris Johnson has once again been persuaded that he must do the inevitable and cancel “Freedom Day” – a decision which will deeply rankle with him. The prime minister is said to have complained to aides over the weekend about briefings to newspapers at the end of last week that a four-week delay was the likely outcome, saying he had technically not made the decision yet. But one thing matters more to Johnson than being able to join crowds in a packed pub on 21 June: not having to close them again a few weeks later.
POTUSThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Go Big: Ed Miliband on transforming Britain

If any Labour leader can claim to have won the argument and lost the election, it is surely Ed Miliband. In 2015, the Conservatives mocked “Red Ed” for proposing crazy socialist policies, such as nationalising railways, and said he was living in a Marxist universe for suggesting energy prices should be capped. Both measures have been adopted by Boris Johnson, and no communist spectre haunts Britain. Mr Miliband’s signature policies – such as opening a national investment bank, targeting regional infrastructure and encouraging business investment with tax incentives – continue to be pinched by the current government. The country we are living in owes as much to Mr Miliband’s leftwing economics as it does to Mr Johnson’s social conservatism.
U.K.kentlive.news

What time is Boris Johnson's lockdown lifting delay statement

Boris Johnson will announce the decision on the June 21 easing of restrictions at a press conference at 6pm on Monday evening, Downing Street has confirmed. The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. Boris...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘may lift 30-person limit on wedding guests’ even if other restrictions remain in place

Boris Johnson is determined to lift the 30-person limit on weddings on 21 June, even if other lockdown restrictions remain in place, according to reports.While the prime minister may decide to keep social distancing precautions remain in place, unlimited guest lists are set to be permitted, although wedding guests will still be required to wear masks when not eating and drinking, according to The Times.Guests will also be encouraged to use their own judgement around interactions with others at weddings —especially hugs — as per the current government guidance.A government source told The Times that the wedding sector had been...