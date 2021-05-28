Cancel
Mental Health

Mental health services ‘unequipped to cope’ as drink and drug referrals for older people surge during Covid

Cover picture for the articleMental health services may struggle to cope in the wake of rising referrals for older people with addiction problems amid the pandemic, researchers have warned. People aged between 55 and 74 with drug and alcohol problems were twice as likely to be referred to mental health services after the first Covid-19 lockdown compared with before, the first study to explore drug use and its impact on the mental health of older people during the pandemic found.

Mental Health
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Mental Healthholycitysinner.com

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Recognizes Importance of Mental Health Awareness with Stress Tips and Coping Mechanisms for Families and Children

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families, is recognizing the importance of mental health with resources to help the community identify and manage stress and anxiety, brought upon by current environments or past traumas. Dee Norton’s coping resources also include methods that can help reduce stress related to the COVID-19 outbreak and its residual effects.
Oxnard, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Internet portal provides mental health referrals

A new way for high school students to access mental health treatment has been approved by the Oxnard Union High School District board of trustees. The board signed off on an agreement May 26 with a San Diego County company that provides a web-based navigation system to help students and parents find and connect with mental health treatment providers.
Mental Healththelancet.com

A lost generation? COVID-19 and adolescent mental health

Media headings about the mental health of the adolescent population during the COVID-19 pandemic have projected serious short-term and longer-term consequences of the pandemic and the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus. Headlines suggesting that there is a so-called lost generation of youth, deprived of central developmental opportunities due to the pandemic, have reached a wide audience. It is thus timely to ask: is the current generation of adolescents really lost?
Drinkskentlive.news

Drinking habits during the Covid pandemic are 'concerning'

Almost half of UK adults who have been made redundant or are in the process of redundancy are drinking more than they usually would have done before the coronavirus pandemic, a survey suggests. Research by the charity Drinkaware found that 49% of those going through job loss are drinking more...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

More than 1 in 4 healthcare workers seek mental health support during COVID

The harsh impact of the COVID pandemic on healthcare workers' mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing has been laid bare in a study showing how the impact intensified the longer the pandemic dragged on. Early findings reveal how depression, sleep problems, and personal relationship issues all increased through the course of...
Mental HealthMessenger

Elevate rises to bridge gap for mental health services

When COVID-19 sent the world into a global public health emergency, fall-out from the pandemic turned daily life upside down. Many people lost their jobs through no fault of their own, creating financial hardship for families to put food on the table and pay their bills. On top of that, school closures and isolation protocols in nursing homes added more strain on families across Iowa.
Mental Healthwyomingpublicmedia.org

Mental Health Budget Cuts Put Strain On Services With Extreme High Demand

This past legislative session, the Behavioral Health Division's budget was cut by $7.5 million. These cuts need to be implemented by July 1. Andi Summerville, the executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said mental health centers have to cut outpatient and some inpatient services.
Mental Healthnbcboston.com

NH Investing Up to $100M in Mental Health Services

The state of New Hampshire is investing up to $100 million in mental health services following a recent state Supreme Court ruling to help psychiatric patients who are being held involuntarily in emergency rooms. A combination of federal and state funds will support 30 new emergency beds at hospitals, 60...
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Receives $53 Million in Federal Funding for COVID-Related Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Announced that it received an additional $53 million in federal funds for COVID-19-related mental health and substance abuse treatments. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) will rely on that funding for the next four years. $27 million of those funds will go to mental health services, and almost $26 million will go to substance abuse services.
KidsThe Post and Courier

Covid and the rise of mental health issues among children and young people

Millions of school-aged children in the US, UK and around the globe spent a large proportion of their academic year in 2020 and 2021 trying to learn at home. As Covid raged around them they were disconnected from friends, family and routines. As a result, it is estimated that one in six children in England aged five to 16 reported having a probable mental health disorder in 2020. In this article, Need2Know Books explores the rise in mental health issues facing children and young people and looks at the solutions.
Mental Healthhcplive.com

Drinking Down, Depression Up Among Young People During COVID-19

The reduction in heavy drinking in individuals between 18-25 years old is likely due to government restrictions on social gatherings. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of concern over substance abuse and mental health issues, particularly among the younger population. However, a new study shows drinking rates are...
Mental Healthwzdm.com

GSH Helping During National Mental Health Month

Good Samaritan Hospital is working toward helping area residents in need, as part of a remembrance of National Mental Health Month. A recent survey shows nearly one in five American adults live with some form of anxiety disorder. The Hospital, through the Samaritan Center, has started a mobile integrated wellness center. The Samaritan Center mobile unit visits rural areas in Knox, Daviess, Pike, and Martin counties to help those in need. The mobile center was made possible by a four-million federal grant to the Samaritan Center. The money was also used to hire delivery staff– including caseworkers, therapists, a primary nurse practitioner, and peer recovery specialists.
Mental Healthkhn.org

New Moms, Other Parents Cope With Pandemic’s Mental Health Challenges

A Canadian study has found a 30% increase in the number of postpartum mothers who sought mental health treatment nine months into the pandemic. Meanwhile, parents of newborns are confused about how to handle visitors right now, and some people are using color-coded bracelets to inform others of their physical boundaries.
Mental Healththenorthwindonline.com

Counseling services assist students with mental health

Sometimes as students it can be hard to manage mental health issues and the stress of school. Through NMU counseling services, students who are experiencing mental health crises can meet with licensed professionals confidentially at no cost. The office is located at C.B. Hedgecock 3405 and is open during the semester Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hours during the summer Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Advocacynorthbynorthwestern.com

#ReformCAPS: Students rally for better mental health services

Content warning: The following article contains explicit language regarding mental health, suicide and other topics that may be difficult for some readers. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255. *The names of some students in this article have been changed to preserve the anonymity of @reformcapsnu or because of personal discussions that...