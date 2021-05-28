Mental health services ‘unequipped to cope’ as drink and drug referrals for older people surge during Covid

Millions of school-aged children in the US, UK and around the globe spent a large proportion of their academic year in 2020 and 2021 trying to learn at home. As Covid raged around them they were disconnected from friends, family and routines. As a result, it is estimated that one in six children in England aged five to 16 reported having a probable mental health disorder in 2020. In this article, Need2Know Books explores the rise in mental health issues facing children and young people and looks at the solutions.