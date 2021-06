Good night, sleep tight, and hand over your technology. Screen time before bed may be a nightly occurrence for you. We’ve all been guilty of staying up too late scrolling through social media past our bedtime. The next day, we might need to grab an extra cup of coffee or hopefully get to bed earlier the following night. However, when it comes to your teens, this late-night scrolling affects them differently — and it may be time to kick all screens out of the bedroom. One study suggests that using technology before bed can turn into a vicious cycle for teens, and it can affect their health.