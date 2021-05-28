TMDI Stock Price: Over 9% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) increased by over 9% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) – a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery – increased by over 9% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has completed the second technical milestone under the development and license agreement with Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT). And the company received a $10 million payment for licensing the developed technologies to Medtronic.pulse2.com