TMDI Stock Price: Over 9% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

pulse2.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) increased by over 9% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) – a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery – increased by over 9% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has completed the second technical milestone under the development and license agreement with Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT). And the company received a $10 million payment for licensing the developed technologies to Medtronic.

pulse2.com
