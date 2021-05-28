TMDI Stock Price: Over 9% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

Pfizer has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of PFE opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.