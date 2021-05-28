Cancel
Leonardtown, MD

SMCPS Administrative Appointments And Transfers Announced

By Press release, St. Mary's County Public Schools
Bay Net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of May 26, 2021. The Board appointed Ms. Tammy Burr as Supervisor of Assessments, 12 month, in the Department of Assessment and Accountability. Ms. Burr holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Lock Haven University. She currently serves as a Coordinator of Special Programs in the Department of Student Services.

www.thebaynet.com
