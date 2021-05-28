Tampa concert tickets $18 if vaccinated, $1,000 if not

TAMPA, Fla. (ABC NEWS/WFTS) – A concert promoter in Tampa Bay is offering $18 discounted tickets to an upcoming show for those who’ve been vaccinated and is charging $999.99 per ticket for those who have not.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions in Tampa Bay said he came up with the idea as vaccination appointments in Florida became available to all, reported ABC News.

“I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence,” Williams told ABC News. “I wanted to get the kids that want to go to shows to go out and get their shots.”

Williams said he wanted to take it upon himself to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The concert, featuring performances from three punk rock bands — Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar, and Rutterkin — is set to take place on June 26 in St. Petersburg at the VFW Post 39 venue.

Nearly 250 discounted tickets for those who are vaccinated are on sale, compared to just four thousand-dollar tickets, reported ABC.

Williams said that no one has bought the $1,000 tickets so far.

“We’re all vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit,” Ray Carlisle, singer and guitar player with the band Teenage Bottlerocket, told Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.

Williams said the response to his plan has been “overwhelmingly positive.” He also said he’s received negative comments, however, from anti-vaxxers who he said got his phone number and have been harassing him with spam messages.

“To care about people being safe is very bad apparently,” Williams said.

The promoter said he isn’t denying entry to unvaccinated concertgoers, saying, “You can buy a full-price ticket and you’ll be treated like everyone else.”