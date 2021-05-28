Pride Eyewear Collections

The LGBTQ community should be celebrated year-round, but Pride month serves as a reminder to keep striving for inclusivity and representation — and so many businesses are using this time of year to put their money where their mouths are. As a queer-owned brand, Boy Smells built its foundation on the concept of gender fluidity (its inaugural candles were created to defy binary standards in fragrance), but during the months of June and July, its efforts are even more focused. The Boy Smells Pride Radiance Collection is an annual endeavor, and for 2021 the company has come up with five new, limited edition scents — each embodied by a inspiring force in the community — and the proceeds benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.