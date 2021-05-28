Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Pride Eyewear Collections

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEyewear brand, EyeBuyDirect launched its Eyewear Pride collection for the second year in a row. In the company's continued efforts and commitment to diversity and inclusion, EyeBuyDirect aligns itself with the Trevor Project. Geared towards LGBTQ+ youth, the organization is the world's largest suicide and crisis prevention intervener. The eyewear...

www.trendhunter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lele Pons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewear#Diversity And Inclusion#Eyebuydirect#Eyebuydirect#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq Youth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
thezoereport.com

Ring In Pride Month With This Binary-Defying Candle Collection

The LGBTQ community should be celebrated year-round, but Pride month serves as a reminder to keep striving for inclusivity and representation — and so many businesses are using this time of year to put their money where their mouths are. As a queer-owned brand, Boy Smells built its foundation on the concept of gender fluidity (its inaugural candles were created to defy binary standards in fragrance), but during the months of June and July, its efforts are even more focused. The Boy Smells Pride Radiance Collection is an annual endeavor, and for 2021 the company has come up with five new, limited edition scents — each embodied by a inspiring force in the community — and the proceeds benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
New York City, NYPosted by
geekspin

Puma’s Pride Collection with Cara Delevingne is selling out fast

Puma and LGBTQIA+ activist Cara Delevingne have teamed up once again for a new footwear and clothing collection for this year’s Pride Month. Called Forever Free Pride Collection, the fast-selling unisex collab includes Pride-inspired sneakers, training shoes, and slides, as well as various apparel like tees, tank tops, shorts, leggings, hoodies, and bodysuits. A fanny pack with rainbow-colored designs is also included in the collection.
Minorities101 WIXX

Rihanna celebrates Pride in new Savage X Fenty collection

In honor of Pride Month, Rihanna is making sure her LGBTQ fans celebrate in style with a brand-new Savage X Fenty collection. The “Umbrella” singer released her inaugural Pride collection on Tuesday, writing on the official Savage X website, “Our first-ever Pride Capsule Collection is here for every BODY.”. In...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Boy Smells Unveils Its Pride "Radiance" Collection

Following the release of its perfume range last month, Boy Smells has returned with a brand new candle collection in honor of Pride Month. Dubbed “Radiance,” the limited-edition line follows the theme of “radical self-liberation.”. The five scents are inspired by some of the most influential figures in the LGBTQ+...
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

The Latest Collection From Boy Smells Celebrates Pride and Radical Self-Liberation

If there’s one thing Boy Smells does best, it’s a limited-edition collection. In addition to their permanent line—filled with classic scents like Kush ($32) that have gained their own cult following—the team behind the beloved fragrances put love and care into every drop. It’s clear from thoughtful packaging updates to above-and-beyond product shots that putting together a new collection is their bread and butter.
Lifestyleboxrox.com

NOBULL’s New Pride Collection Sparks Debate Over Design

CrossFit Games sponsor NOBULL has just released their brand new Pride Collection to celebrate Pride Month, with all proceeds up to $250,000 going to the Out Foundation. In a series of Instagram posts, the Games title sponsor unveiled the black and gold shoe design, as well as shirts featuring the phrase ‘NOBULL ALL PRIDE’.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Aftermarket Eyewear Tinting Films

The EyKuver eyewear film is an aftermarket patch for prescription glasses that will go to work providing glasses wearers with a way to enjoy enhanced protection from the sun. The protective film works by being added overtop of eyewear lenses and will immediately add in protection from UVA and UVB rays as well as glare. The film can then be easily removed whenever the wearer desires to transform them right back into conventional prescription eyewear.
Designers & Collectionsthesnowpros.org

New Collection from The North Face Celebrates Pride Month

Just in time for Pride Month, PSIA-AASI’s official outerwear and baselayer sponsor The North Face recently introduced its new Pride Collection. This beautiful line of apparel and accessories includes tanks, tees, tote bags, slide sandals, and pullovers. Your purchase of these items helps support LGBTQ+ youth leadership. In announcing the...
Designers & CollectionsThe Drum

COME AS YOU ARE: Crocs Europe celebrates Pride with launch of latest collection

Crocs is releasing a new campaign to celebrate the launch of its new Pride collection, which launched earlier this week. Created by Hey Honey and featuring the winner of Drag Race Holland - Miss Envy Peru and trans drag artist, Eli Express, the campaign celebrates all identities and highlights that gender is fluid, that queerness is a spectrum and encourages everyone to live comfortably in their own shoes. The film ends on Crocs’ mantra; COME AS YOU ARE.
MinoritiesPosted by
Audacy

Nike reveals customizable Pride collection celebrating LGBTQIA+ community

Nike just unveiled a customizable Pride collection in honor of LGBTQIA+ communities. The sneaker and sportswear company revealed its 2021 Be True collection that celebrates both sport and radical inclusivity together. LGBTQIA+ flags representing different diverse orientations and backgrounds. The flags are custom-tailored and can be placed on whatever shoe...
Minoritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nike Celebrates Pride Month With 4-Piece "Be True" Collection: Photos

Pride month has arrived and to celebrate, many sneaker brands are coming out with collections that help celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.Nike has been at the forefront of these collections, and every single year, they come through with the "Be True" capsule. In 2021, Nike is taking a large step towards becoming even more inclusive, as this new collection is set to come with nine interchangeable LGBTQIA+ flags, that can be placed on each shoe, as the consumer wishes. These flags are meant to celebrate various different identities throughout the community.
Beauty & Fashionnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL EYEWEAR DAY – JUNE 6

Spectacles have been around for about seven centuries, but early versions were only worn by monks and scholars. It wasn’t until the invention of the printing press in 1452 and an increase in literacy that the demand for eyewear grew as well. Eyewear today not only improves our vision, but...
Apparelcpp-luxury.com

Palm Angels launches first ever complete eyewear collection

This week, following in the footsteps of mighty conglomerates like LVMH and Kering, New Guards Group launched its own eyewear division, spearheaded by Francesco Ragazzi, the creative director and founder of Palm Angels. The Palm Angels eyewear collection is a very careful launch, debuting with just two frames on May...
Apparelmodernman.com

Match your eyewear to the suit: Fashionable glasses for men

If you’re a businessman who is looking for glasses that will help make your suit look more fashionable, there are many stylish options out there. A lot of people think it’s only women who wear glasses to add some style and flair to their outfits, but men can too! There are frames in all shapes, sizes, colors and materials.
Designers & Collectionsacquiremag.com

Jacques Marie Mage and George Cortina are back together with a new eyewear collection

George Cortina and Jacques Marie Mage team up for a second time with a collection of custom aviators. Handcrafted in Japan, each frame is made out of a plant-based cellulose acetate in bright hues like Tangerine, Sky Blue, and classic finishes like Vintage Tort (above). The frames also feature engraved 18k gold core wires, gradient CR39 lenses with anti-reflective coatings, tension-secured custom hinges, and adjustable custom titanium nosepads with hairline engravings.