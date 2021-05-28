Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Supportive Sustainable Diamond Jewelry

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamonds that Care jewelry brand supports pandemic relief through donations funded by the sale of ethically sourced, sustainable diamond jewelry. The brand, which is exclusive to Brilliant Earth, contributes to organizations like Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund in order to make a social difference. Diamonds that Care donates 5% of its profits to charitable organizations.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewelry#The Diamonds#Covid 19 Response Fund#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Limestone County, ALAthens News Courier

Furniture, clothes, jewelry, h...

Household, furniture, clothing (adults, toddler triplet boys, toddler girl, infant girl) 8 miles out Hwy. 99 North. Furniture, area rugs, gas grill, Tempur-Pedic pillows, curtains, suitcases, printer, clothes & shoes, lots of misc.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

10 of the Most Iconic Jewelry Pieces by Elsa Peretti

Italian Jewelry designer, Elsa Peretti, was known for her iconic and minimalistic jewelry pieces. The designer, who was born in 1940, started her journey as a jewelry designer at the age of 34 in 1974 working at Tiffany and Co. Her jewelry quickly became popularized and her pieces made up 10 percent of the company’s sales. Designing her jewelry using mostly diamonds, precious metals, and sterling silver, Peretti created iconic pieces that would someday be on display at museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Apparelourcommunitynow.com

The Power and Meaning of Stones in Your Jewelry

"Jewelry is a very personal thing ... it should tell a story about the person who's wearing it." - Garance Doré. There's just something about a girl's jewelry that makes it ever so personal. Maybe it's the sentiment that surrounds the piece by who the giver was or the moment in space and time when the piece actually found you. We are personally drawn to unique stones for as many varied reasons as there are varieties of stones. Take a look at the rings on your fingers or the pendant around your neck and learn about the meaning and power of the rocks you wear or should be wearing.
LifestyleIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Kennedy: The Diamond Ring

When my mother was pregnant with me, she won a diamond ring in a Valentine’s Day contest. Sponsored by a national soap company, the entrant was to write a love letter in 250 words or less. Being a professional writer, it wasn’t a surprise that she won. Notified by telegram, she was ecstatic, especially when my father hadn’t been able to give her a diamond when they first met.
Apparelalexandriastylebook.com

Good to Know: Three Expert Tips On Buying Jewelry

The worst feeling is that of buyer’s remorse, and unfortunately, I see a lot of repair clients experiencing just that when they realize that their purchase from another store can’t be repaired or modified to their liking. In order to understand why it’s worth investing a bit more in higher-quality pieces, I think it’s important to know what pitfalls to look out for when buying jewelry in general. So, here are some helpful tips and questions you should ask when making any jewelry purchase – and what to keep in mind along the way.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Gender-Fluid Jewelry Collections

Brilliant Earth's Mx Collection of fine jewelry appeals to all genders, non-binary, and fluid identities. As Pride Month is well underway, this collection of ethically sourced jewelry ensures an offering of quality pieces for everyone and every occasion. The Mx collection boasts a modern take on traditional fine jewelry. Its...
Beauty & Fashiondealnews

60% off Fine Jewelry and Silverworks

Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $49 for free shipping. Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $49 or more ship for free. (In-store pickup is available on many items, as well.) Belk · 1 mo ago. Columbia Men's Thistletown Park Raglan T-Shirt. $15 $36.
Seattle, WAJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Ben Bridge Jeweler’s Summer Windows Support the Black in Jewelry Coalition

Seattle-based fine jewelry retailer Ben Bridge Jeweler has debuted vividly colorful window displays for the summer season that promote inclusivity and diversity—in the industry and beyond. The rainbow-hued window displays, which went up in approximately 30 Ben Bridge Jeweler stores this week, were designed to support the Black in Jewelry...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Zandra Rhodes on Jewelry and Post-Pandemic Style

Zandra Rhodes is of the opinion that IRL matters. This summer the designer — whose incandescent pink hair shone through the screen in a recent Zoom chat with WWD — is reprising her role as a guest host of the Museum of Arts and Designs’ annual MAD About Jewelry event to bring attention to artist-made jewelry.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Tips For Choosing Men’s Wedding Jewelry

— One of the several traditions of a wedding ceremony is that the groom wears a wedding band to signify his commitment to the marriage and his partner. A male wedding band contains a lot of symbolism that you may not expect. For one thing, it’s a symbol of your new marriage. It represents the man you’re turning into your husband, which means that it should be nothing less than perfect. To ensure that you’re choosing the perfect one, here are some tips for choosing men’s wedding jewelry.
Beauty & FashionJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Scarab Jewelry Might Be The Best Bug Jewelry

Last week, when I put out a call for (and subsequently spotlighted) cicada jewelry, I received a number of submissions featuring scarabs. And they were way too good not to share. The scarab is actually a family of beetles of many different varieties. There’s the june bug, which is a...
Richland, WATri-City Herald

2021 Best Jewelry Store: Van’s Jewelers

Luoc and Trang Van Nguyen are no strangers to being named the top jewelers in the Tri-City region. Van’s – now in business 37 years – has won this category eight of the nine years it’s been in existence. “I think people like us,” said Luoc in a very humble...
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Where to Shop Olivia Rodrigo's Jewelry

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s never been easier to channel Olivia Rodrigo’s style. The “good 4 u” singer recently started selling some of her personal and music video clothes on Depop, and the internet has been hard at work finding the exact ‘fits and accessories she wears in her selfies. Because, let's face it; Olivia knows her way around a good ensemble, whether she's donning a dress covered in cats or slaying the SNL stage in a pair of classic brogues.
Retailliveauctioneers.com

NO BUYERS PREMIUM STUNNING JEWELRY

This is a value priced, NO BUYERS PREMIUM auction of Ultra Fine vintage, antique, and modern jewelry. Eric's Estates is a family owned, fourth generation business that we envision continuing generations into the future (although my 9 year old twins would currently like to be a ninja and knight respectively). As such, our reputation and the continued satisfaction of our customers is paramount to us. We understand that without the trust you have in our company, we cannot be successful. That is why while most of our competitors have 25 pages of legal disclaimers written by a team of attorneys, we will just say this: 1) We take great pains to authenticate and validate every item up for bid and take a lot of pride in that work. The founder of our company has over 40 years experience in the jewelry, art, collectible, and antique business. That being said, we are not omnipotent. If we made a mistake, just let us know and we will make every effort we can to make it right. That's just the way we do things. 2) We ship all of our jewelry in jewelry boxes. We know that when we receive jewelry, we like it in boxes. We assume you feel the same. 2) We sell everything "as is". If there is a defect in a piece, we will highlight it in both the description and the picture if possible. The last thing we want is to sell you something and then you not be satisfied because it is not what you expected. Please feel free to ask us for clarification prior to the auction if you have any questions regarding the condition or construction of any item. 3) We don't use overly inflated "low" and "high" auction estimates to pump up our prices. Instead, we look to see what retail locations are selling our items for and use those prices for estimates. We are just able to purchase our products for significantly below these prices and pass the savings to you. Those buying channels are what differentiates us from our competitors. 4) If you are the highest bidder for an auction piece, congratulations! It took us a lot of time and effort to find that piece and buy it at a price we think is really attractive. All we ask in return is that you pay for it promptly. We think that is a pretty fair trade. 5) We love buying jewelry and collectibles at unheard of pricing. It is what gets us excited about coming to work in the morning. Photography, not so much. So while some of our competitors spend a lot of time making their jewelry appear to float in air, we choose to work on buying new pieces for you to enjoy. So if you would like to see additional photos or detail on a piece, just shoot us an email and we would be happy to send you additional photos. We will leave the levitating to David Blaine. 6) On occasion, we may place a bid on an item in our auction on behalf of phone bidders, if the bids placed do not meet our reserve requirements, or for any other reason. That's all we've got - I'm glad that commercial law class I took 15 years ago finally paid off. See you at the auction! Shipping within the United States is completed via US Postal Service with tracking and insurance unless specifically requested by the buyer. For shipping outside of the US, we will use primarily FedEx or USPS depending on the value of the item and the destination country. All high value packages will require a signature upon delivery. In addition to the actual cost of the shipping and insurance, we do add a nominal per item handling fee. The more items you order, the less the per item handling fee would be. NOTE THAT WE DO SHIP MULTIPLE ITEMS IN A SINGLE PACKAGE WHEN POSSIBLE TO MINIMIZE SHIPPING CHARGES.
Relationship Adviceatoallinks.com

Searching for the Personalized Jewelry Store visit Eastern Rivaj

Eastern Rivaj is one of the leading and reputed jewelry shop near me that offers top-level and exceptional jewelry for all. Traditional to modern, get all types of jewelry design with us at an affordable cost. Are you ready to shop for the best and delicate jewelry design? Then visit our official site and explore the latest and trendy jewelry. We help you in keeping you up to date with trends. Jewelry is the favourite accessories of all women, so women, are you ready to explore the new and latest jewelry design with us within your budget. Then what are you waiting for? Visit our website and explore all the jewelry collection. Shop legit and authentic jewelry with us at an affordable cost.
ApparelBrit + Co

The Easiest Way to Make Resin Jewelry

We've all seen gorgeous resin jewelry at shops, boutiques, and on fashionistas everywhere. And while we know this is something you can do at home, we weren't totally down with what seemed like a really complicated process. Well, turns out it is easier than we thought… but still has more steps than most of our DIY articles.
Beauty & Fashionbeverlyhillsmagazine.com

Should I Buy A Pink Diamond Ring?

Since pink diamond rings are less common than the traditional clear diamond ring, some are unsure about buying pink diamond rings. Are pink diamonds even real diamonds? Are they naturally pink? What are they worth? Can you use them as engagement rings? All valid questions!. This blog post will outline...
Animalswhiteflint.org

Cicada Jewelry?

A North Bethesda jewelry company, Nature’s Creations, is using this year’s cicada emergence to create copper necklace pendants and pins — made from the real insect. Dennis Ray, 60, the owner and artist behind Nature’s Creations, said his 92-year-old father and his 22-year-old nephew helped him collect hundreds of dead Brood X cicadas and their vacant exoskeletons to use as the foundation of his jewelry.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Tarot Card Lovers Necklace

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the En Route Jewelry collection:. Love them! Such a nice, unique and playful design! I went for them because they are so different from what you find these days and because i like Sailor Saturn(not as much as Sailor Moon), wore them all day and they stayed in place! Those things tyat hold them in the ear are damn good!