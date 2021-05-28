Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Many women CEOs saw raises last year, but ranks remain thin

By Independent TV
The Independent
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Ap#Equilar#Ibm#Duke Energy#President Ceo#Catalyst#Advanced Micro Devices#General Motors#Northrop Grumman#Jpmorgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
AMD
Related
Businesskitco.com

JPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise - CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates. "We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest at...
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

CEO pay up last year even as pandemic hit economy

NEW YORK – As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs' big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs' pay – and other moves – that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Karen Lynch becomes highest-ranking female Fortune 500 CEO

CVS Health and its CEO, Karen Lynch, made Fortune 500 history by becoming the highest-ranked company to be helmed by a female CEO, according to a June 2 news release. CVS Health ranks No. 4 on the Fortune 500 list. The list is led by Walmart, followed by Amazon and Apple.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Corporate America blowback

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The drumbeat to overturn Donald Trump-era rules that favored corporate America has started. High equity prices, which typically keep investors silent, are small solace for the country’s biggest chieftains. On Tuesday a group of investors sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over changes that...
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Women at the Top: CEO Snapshots

In the larger retailer universe, women lead some of the nation’s most notable retailers, which are leaders in their various sectors. For example, there’s Corrie Barry, CEO at Best Buy; former Home Depot CFO Carol Tome, who is now CEO of UPS; and Michelle Gass, Barbara Rentler, Sonia Syngal and Lauren Hobart, CEOs of Kohl’s, Ross Stores, Gap Inc., and Dick’s Sporting Goods, respectively. There have also been some notable departures of female CEOs, including Mary Dillon and Jill Soltau, the former CEOs of Ulta Beauty and J.C. Penney, respectively, who have stepped down from their positions in the past six months.
EconomyItproportal

Many workers would take a pay cut to remain remote

In spite of the various downsides, most employees still enjoy working remotely and would be more than happy to make a few compromises in order to remain remote. These are the conclusions of a new report from software company Ivanti, which recently polled some 1,000 UK workers on their attitude towards working from home.
Businessefinancialcareers.co.uk

The JPMorgan guide to staying employed in an investment bank

2020 and 2021 have proven good years to be working in the investment banking industry. In a giant report released today, JPMorgan's team of European banking analysts note that 2020 was "stellar" for fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) revenues, while JPM CEO Jamie Dimon himself said this week that JPMorgan's investment bankers are the midst of what may well be their best quarter ever.
Businessintralinks.com

In Conversation with Anu Aiyengar, Global Co-Head of M&A, JPMorgan Chase

Highlights from a talk with one of M&A’s most prominent dealmakers at Bloomberg Deals Summit. SS&C Intralinks’ product offerings, thought leadership and brand often result in opportunities to participate in media events. These occasions are important because they allow us to engage our global community and share valuable market intelligence. That was why we were pleased to sponsor the inaugural Bloomberg Deals Summit — you can read a full recap of the virtual event here — where I had the privilege of participating in a conversation with Anu Aiyengar, JPMorgan Chase’s global co-head of M&A.
Businessefinancialcareers.co.uk

Credit Suisse's Goldman Sachs hire quits for direct lending fund

Another senior Credit Suisse banker has made an exit. Matt DeFusco, whom Credit Suisse hired from Goldman Sachs in January 2017 as a managing director in its leveraged finance division, has left for Blue Owl Capital, which provides direct lending and capital solutions for the alternatives industry. DeFusco is joining Blue Owl's New York office as a managing director.
BusinessFortune

DocuSign’s CFO sees ‘green field opportunity’

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. “We find that once people move from pen and paper to online and automated ways of agreeing, they don't move back,” says DocuSign CFO Cynthia Gaylor.
Economynysscpa.org

CEO-to-Worker Pay Ratio Widened Last Year

While 2020 was a time of major economic insecurity for tens of millions throughout the country, the nation's wealthiest CEOs did not just well but great, as pay for chief executives increased by 14.1 percent, the New York Times reported. In contrast, in the year before the pandemic, when the economy wasn't a disaster, workers gained just 1.9 percent in salaries. In 2020, according to the most recent data, CEOs made 274 times the amount of the average worker they employed, compared to the still-huge-but-a-little-less-so ratio of 245 times the average worker's pay in 2019. The Times quoted Sarah Anderson, global economy director at the Institute for Policy Studies, who said, “While Americans were cheering on the workers who were keeping our economy going, corporate boards were busy coming up with ways to justify pumping up CEO pay,”
TrafficHawaii Tribune-Herald

Taxi companies lose certificates: Pandemic thins cab ranks even as demand grows

“Bradley Hollister, dba Paradise Taxi!” “Luana Limousine, dba Laura’s Taxi!” “Shaka Taxi!” “Kelly Does Kona LLC, dba World’s Coolest Cab!”. One by one, their names were called out in the mostly empty auditorium. The few members in the audience looked at each other, shook their heads and occasionally spoke up.
Businessprotocol.com

Galileo’s CEO saw banking go online. Here's what he sees coming next.

Derek White, Galileo's new CEO, is stepping into his new role at a really busy time for the banking-tech provider — and for fintech. He will be taking over from Clay Wilkes, Galileo's revered founder who has led the company for 21 years. Galileo's parent company SoFi, which bought the company last year, just went public. SoFi also just bought a bank, seen as a bold expansion move.
Collegesumich.edu

U-M remains top U.S. public university in QS World Rankings

The University of Michigan is once again ranked the top U.S. public university in the QS World University Rankings 2022 edition, released June 8. U-M has maintained its top U.S. public university ranking since 2016. The annual list, which launched in 2004, ranks the 1,300 best institutions from around the...
Public HealthWashington Times

Morgan Stanley tells workers to return to office or take pay cut as pandemic eases

The CEO of Morgan Stanley has warned employees to return to the office by Labor Day or face a pay cut, as New York City businesses reopen fully from the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office,” CEO James Gorman said during an annual company conference that was held virtually on Monday, the New York Post reported.