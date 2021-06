There are many new electric vehicles launching despite the pandemic’s disruptions and uncertainties. Ford recently announced the new F-150 Lightning for 2022 and the Mach E was made available this year. The Rivian R1T is expected in June of 2021. Some Cybertrucks may be delivered in 2021; others in 2022 depending on what motors they have. These are just some of the new EVs on the horizon and they are among the most notable ones. A smaller EV, a 2-seater called the Daymak Spiritus, is due in 2023. The Spiritus is different though, because it will be able to mine cryptocurrencies.