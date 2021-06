Minus: Ohio's Republicans are better than the anti-vaccination circus they allowed at the Statehouse Wednesday. It's one thing to debate a proposed bill that would weaken Ohio's vaccination laws. It's quite another to allow presenters before a House committee to peddle conspiracy theories about life-saving vaccines. It's even worse to defend his party's decision to allow misinformation to spread unchallenged as Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, did afterward. The claims were so absurd we won't give them more oxygen here. We do agree with Cupp on one thing. Ohio's current "reasons of conscience" exemption from mandatory vaccinations works far better than House Bill 248 would. Why not show some leadership and shut this bill down now before we risk more lives? Facts matter.